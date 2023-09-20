Asa Newell Lists Gonzaga in His Top 4

5-star Asa Newell in the Class of 2024 is down to four schools. Here are the programs he’s considering:

Alabama

Georgia

Texas

Gonzaga

NEWS: 2024 five-star forward Asa Newell tells me he’s down to four schools.



The 6-9 prospect is a Top-10 recruit nationally.



— Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) September 20, 2023

Newell is a long, lefty forward who has range that extends out the three-point line. A solid defender who moves well at his size and can protect the rim at a high level. I see a lot of similarities between him and Trayce Jackson-Davis, even Brandon Clarke.

#11 on the ESPN 100 took official visits to Gonzaga and Alabama this summer along with a trip to Texas this fall. He also visited Georgia last fall.

Here is what Newell had to say after speaking with the Gonzaga coaching staff: “Once Anton (Watson) leaves next year, they’re going to need someone at the four spot and they want it to be me.”

In other recruiting news, Gonzaga’s whole staff came to Prolific Prep in Napa, CA to check out Zoom Diallo (#19 in the ESPN 100). The star in the Class of 2024 is Gonzaga’s top target. Picture a recruiting class consisting of both Newell and Diallo...

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho