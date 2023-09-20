 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Asa Newell Lists Gonzaga in His Top 4

With an update on Zoom Diallo, fellow Class of 2024 recruit.

By Arden Cravalho
/ new
High School Basketball: Montverde Academy Sunshine Classic-IMG Academy at Montverde Academy Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

5-star Asa Newell in the Class of 2024 is down to four schools. Here are the programs he’s considering:

Alabama

Georgia

Texas

Gonzaga

Newell is a long, lefty forward who has range that extends out the three-point line. A solid defender who moves well at his size and can protect the rim at a high level. I see a lot of similarities between him and Trayce Jackson-Davis, even Brandon Clarke.

#11 on the ESPN 100 took official visits to Gonzaga and Alabama this summer along with a trip to Texas this fall. He also visited Georgia last fall.

Here is what Newell had to say after speaking with the Gonzaga coaching staff: “Once Anton (Watson) leaves next year, they’re going to need someone at the four spot and they want it to be me.”

In other recruiting news, Gonzaga’s whole staff came to Prolific Prep in Napa, CA to check out Zoom Diallo (#19 in the ESPN 100). The star in the Class of 2024 is Gonzaga’s top target. Picture a recruiting class consisting of both Newell and Diallo...

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho

More From The Slipper Still Fits

Loading comments...