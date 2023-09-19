Chet Holmgren’s Productive Summer

Last summer was the last time that fans got to watch Chet Holmgren in action when he injured his right foot in the CrawsOver Pro-Am in Seattle. This summer, he made his return to the court in the 2023 NBA Summer League and didn’t disappoint. Holmgren averaged 16.5 PPG, 9.8 RPG, 2.0 APG, 1.0 SPG, 3.5 BPG through 4 games in Salt Lake City and Las Vegas. He also had 15 blocks in a single game, a summer league record.

If his performance at the summer league wasn’t enough for you, Holmgren competed with the Team USA’s Select Team for the 2023 FIBA World Cup as well. He was up against some of our country’s best and held his own.

An offseason for an NBA payer cannot be complete without 5 on 5 pickup against some of the league’s best, getting in the lab with skills coaches, and especially hitting the weights. Holmgren has filled out nicely since his Gonzaga days and looks a lot stronger.

The picture on the left is Chet Holmgren during summer league and the right pic is from yesterday.



Looks like he has added some muscle mass to his frame pic.twitter.com/M6OkyABLEW — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) April 5, 2023

Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder is set to make his NBA debut on October 25th against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center.

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho