Gonzaga to Host Cal State Bakersfield

Add yet another non-conference matchup for the Zags as the schedule is nearing completion. Gonzaga will be hosting Cal State Bakersfield out of the WAC on 11/28.
This matchup will be a nice tune-up after the Maui Invitational and before heading to Las Vegas to take on USC.
Here is where the 2023 schedule currently stands right now:
October 7 - Kraziness in the Kennel
November 3 - Lewis and Clark State (exhibition)
November 10 - vs Yale
November 20 - vs Purdue (in Honolulu)
November 21 - vs Tennessee/Syracuse (in Honolulu)
November 22 - vs Kansas/Marquette/UCLA/Chaminade (in Honolulu)
November 28th - Cal State Bakersfield
December 2 - vs USC (in Vegas)
December 9 - @ UW
December 11 - vs Mississippi Valley State
December 15 - vs UConn (in Seattle)
December 20 - Jackson State
December 29 - vs SDSU
January 4 - Pepperdine
January 6 - San Diego
January 11 - @ Santa Clara
January 18 - @ Pepperdine
January 20 - @ San Diego
January 25 - San Francisco
January 27 - @ Pacific
January 30 - Loyola Marymount
February 3 - Saint Mary’s
February 7 - Portland
February 10 - @ Kentucky
February 15 - @ Loyola Marymount
February 17 - Pacific
February 22 @ Portland
February 24 - Santa Clara
February 29 - @ San Francisco
March 2 - @ Saint Mary’s
Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho
