Gonzaga to Host Cal State Bakersfield

Add yet another non-conference matchup for the Zags as the schedule is nearing completion. Gonzaga will be hosting Cal State Bakersfield out of the WAC on 11/28.

This matchup will be a nice tune-up after the Maui Invitational and before heading to Las Vegas to take on USC.

Here is where the 2023 schedule currently stands right now:

October 7 - Kraziness in the Kennel

November 3 - Lewis and Clark State (exhibition)

November 10 - vs Yale

November 20 - vs Purdue (in Honolulu)

November 21 - vs Tennessee/Syracuse (in Honolulu)

November 22 - vs Kansas/Marquette/UCLA/Chaminade (in Honolulu)

November 28th - Cal State Bakersfield

December 2 - vs USC (in Vegas)

December 9 - @ UW

December 11 - vs Mississippi Valley State

December 15 - vs UConn (in Seattle)

December 20 - Jackson State

December 29 - vs SDSU

January 4 - Pepperdine

January 6 - San Diego

January 11 - @ Santa Clara

January 18 - @ Pepperdine

January 20 - @ San Diego

January 25 - San Francisco

January 27 - @ Pacific

January 30 - Loyola Marymount

February 3 - Saint Mary’s

February 7 - Portland

February 10 - @ Kentucky

February 15 - @ Loyola Marymount

February 17 - Pacific

February 22 @ Portland

February 24 - Santa Clara

February 29 - @ San Francisco

March 2 - @ Saint Mary’s

