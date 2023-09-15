The Newest Zag Walk-On, Joaquim ArauzMoore

Joaquim ArauzMoore is a preferred walk-on for the Zags out of Novato, CA in the Bay Area. The 6’1” combo guard played for the Branson School in Ross, CA. He turned down a scholarship offer from Cal Maritime to come to Spokane and have the opportunity to be coached under Mark Few.

Gonzaga Basketball for Joaquim Arauzmoore ‼️ ⚫️



Great character, Great Student, Phenomenal basketball player, and a great person!



Well deserved ‼️‼️ | @BrandonBracy pic.twitter.com/n71G0BbHsk — Team Rampage Basketball (@TeamRampage707) September 14, 2023

ArauzMoore is crafty when getting in the lane and attacking the hole. He can also shoot well off the dribble.

Gonzaga Freshman Joaquim Arauzmoore Rampage Mix @BrandonBracy pic.twitter.com/L5Jh1vGSuN — Team Rampage Basketball (@TeamRampage707) September 15, 2023

This moves add guard depth in practice for the scout team. ArauzMoore will be key for the main rotation’s preparation towards specific matchups.

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho