 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Newest Zag Walk-On, Joaquim ArauzMoore

That makes three walk-ons named to the roster now (Joe Few, Colby Brooks, Joaquim ArauzMoore).

By Arden Cravalho
/ new

Joaquim ArauzMoore is a preferred walk-on for the Zags out of Novato, CA in the Bay Area. The 6’1” combo guard played for the Branson School in Ross, CA. He turned down a scholarship offer from Cal Maritime to come to Spokane and have the opportunity to be coached under Mark Few.

ArauzMoore is crafty when getting in the lane and attacking the hole. He can also shoot well off the dribble.

This moves add guard depth in practice for the scout team. ArauzMoore will be key for the main rotation’s preparation towards specific matchups.

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho

More From The Slipper Still Fits

Loading comments...