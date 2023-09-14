Drew Timme Signs Deal With the Milwaukee Bucks

After going undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft, Drew Timme is heading to the 2023 Milwaukee training camp on a non-guaranteed contract. Timme’s signing was announced by Seven1 Sports Agency (his representative) back in August.

Drew Timme’s agency, @seven1agency, posts on Instagram that the former #Gonzaga star has officially signed a contract with the Milwaukee Bucks. pic.twitter.com/Mh5Czpc7gg — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) August 25, 2023

Timme averaged 4.3 PPG and 2.5 RPG in four games during the 2023 NBA Summer League team in Las Vegas.

The Bucks originally signed Timme to an Exhibit 10 contract in June. Such a deal could be converted to a two-way contract depending on how he does in the preseason. The club is carrying 15 players on guaranteed deals, 3 on Exhibit 10 (non-guaranteed) contracts, and 3 on two-way pacts heading into training camp.

