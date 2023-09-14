 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Drew Timme Signs Deal With the Milwaukee Bucks

This is most likely a training camp deal as he fights for a spot on the 2023-2024 opening roster.

By Arden Cravalho
/ new
2023 NBA Summer League - Denver Nuggets v Milwaukee Bucks Photo by Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

After going undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft, Drew Timme is heading to the 2023 Milwaukee training camp on a non-guaranteed contract. Timme’s signing was announced by Seven1 Sports Agency (his representative) back in August.

Timme averaged 4.3 PPG and 2.5 RPG in four games during the 2023 NBA Summer League team in Las Vegas.

The Bucks originally signed Timme to an Exhibit 10 contract in June. Such a deal could be converted to a two-way contract depending on how he does in the preseason. The club is carrying 15 players on guaranteed deals, 3 on Exhibit 10 (non-guaranteed) contracts, and 3 on two-way pacts heading into training camp.

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho

More From The Slipper Still Fits

Loading comments...