Gonzaga to Host Lewis-Clark State in Exhibition Opener

Gonzaga will be hosting NAIA Lewis-Clark State out of the Cascade Collegiate Conference in an exhibition opener on November 3rd. Sam Stockton, son of former Gonzaga legend John Stockton, enters his senior season with the Warriors. The 6’2” guard played ball with Anton Watson at Gonzaga Prep.

The Warriors will open the 23-24 season under some of the brightest lights in college hoops!#ConfidenceAndJoy #PackLife pic.twitter.com/QfCbECJN6I — LC State Men’s Basketball (@LCSCMBB) September 12, 2023

Here is what the schedule is looking like:

October 7 - Kraziness in the Kennel

November 3 - Lewis and Clark State (exhibition)

November 10 - vs Yale

November 20 - vs Purdue (in Honolulu)

November 21 - vs Tennessee/Syracuse (in Honolulu)

November 22 - vs Kansas/Marquette/UCLA/Chaminade (in Honolulu)

December 2 - vs USC (in Vegas)

December 9 - @ UW

December 11 - vs Mississippi Valley State

December 15 - vs UConn (in Seattle)

December 20 - Jackson State

December 29 - vs SDSU

January 4 - Pepperdine

January 6 - San Diego

January 11 - @ Santa Clara

January 18 - @ Pepperdine

January 20 - @ San Diego

January 25 - San Francisco

January 27 - @ Pacific

January 30 - Loyola Marymount

February 3 - Saint Mary’s

February 7 - Portland

February 10 - @ Kentucky

February 15 - @ Loyola Marymount

February 17 - Pacific

February 22 @ Portland

February 24 - Santa Clara

February 29 - @ San Francisco

March 2 - @ Saint Mary’s

