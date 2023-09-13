Gonzaga to Host Lewis-Clark State in Exhibition Opener

Gonzaga will be hosting NAIA Lewis-Clark State out of the Cascade Collegiate Conference in an exhibition opener on November 3rd. Sam Stockton, son of former Gonzaga legend John Stockton, enters his senior season with the Warriors. The 6’2” guard played ball with Anton Watson at Gonzaga Prep.
The Warriors will open the 23-24 season under some of the brightest lights in college hoops!#ConfidenceAndJoy #PackLife pic.twitter.com/QfCbECJN6I— LC State Men’s Basketball (@LCSCMBB) September 12, 2023
Here is what the schedule is looking like:
October 7 - Kraziness in the Kennel
November 3 - Lewis and Clark State (exhibition)
November 10 - vs Yale
November 20 - vs Purdue (in Honolulu)
November 21 - vs Tennessee/Syracuse (in Honolulu)
November 22 - vs Kansas/Marquette/UCLA/Chaminade (in Honolulu)
December 2 - vs USC (in Vegas)
December 9 - @ UW
December 11 - vs Mississippi Valley State
December 15 - vs UConn (in Seattle)
December 20 - Jackson State
December 29 - vs SDSU
January 4 - Pepperdine
January 6 - San Diego
January 11 - @ Santa Clara
January 18 - @ Pepperdine
January 20 - @ San Diego
January 25 - San Francisco
January 27 - @ Pacific
January 30 - Loyola Marymount
February 3 - Saint Mary’s
February 7 - Portland
February 10 - @ Kentucky
February 15 - @ Loyola Marymount
February 17 - Pacific
February 22 @ Portland
February 24 - Santa Clara
February 29 - @ San Francisco
March 2 - @ Saint Mary’s
Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho
Loading comments...