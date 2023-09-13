Filip Petrusev and Kelly Olynyk Medal at the 2023 FIBA World Cup

The 2023 FIBA World Cup has come to an end and Germany is your champions. A couple of Zags medaled with Filip Petrusev and Serbia receiving the silver medal after losing to Germany as well as Kelly Olynyk and Canada receiving the bronze medal with a victory over the United States of America. Mark Few and Team USA failed to medal for the 2nd straight FIBA World Cup (finished 4th in 2023 and 7th in 2019).

Now, the 2024 Paris Olympics is on the horizon and a lot of Zags could be representing their countries on the world’s biggest stage. Filip Petrusev (Serbia), Kelly Olynyk (Canada), Brandon Clarke (Canada), Andrew Nembhard (Canada), Kevin Pangos (Canada), Mark Few (USA), Domantas Sabonis (Lithuania), Rui Hachimura (Japan), Joel Ayayi (France).

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho