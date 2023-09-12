2023 Maui Invitational to Move to Honolulu

The 2023 Maui Invitational is reportedly being moved from Lahaina to Honolulu as wildfire recovery efforts remain ongoing throughout the island.

Leaders of the Maui Invitational are working to finalize a deal that would take this prestigious event to the University of Hawaii’s SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center (home of the Rainbow Warriors basketball and volleyball teams). The 10,300-seat arena is much larger than the Lahaina Civic Center, the tournament’s traditional host venue.

This move was also made to allow space for the citizens attending the historic tournament. Maui has been restricted to visitors since the fires started but is set to reopen next month.

Kansas, Marquette, Purdue, Gonzaga, Syracuse, Tennessee, UCLA and Chaminade fill out the 2023 event. Gonzaga is set to play Purdue in the opening round.

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho