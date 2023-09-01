Kraziness in the Kennel Set for October 7th

The season is almost here, I can smell it.

Kraziness in the Kennel will take place on October 7th at 3 PM with doors opening one hour prior to the event. This will be our first look at what the 2023-2024 Gonzaga squad has to offer.

While the event remains free to attend, Kraziness in the Kennel will be a ticketed event with attendees needing to claim a ticket for entry. A limited number of tickets will be made available to the general public.

What are your predictions for the events? Here are mine: Graham Ike to win the dunk contest. Steele Venters to win the three-point contest. Ryan Nembhard named MVP of the scrimmage. Transfers rule.

Should they add a skills competition or what should be done to improve the event as a whole?

