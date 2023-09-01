Nolan Hickman Signs With Klutch Sports Group

Nolan Hickman announced he will sign an NIL deal with Klutch Sports Group, the sports agency that represents LeBron James and is owned by Rich Paul. Other clients include Anthony Davis, Trae Young, DeJounte Murray, Draymond Green, and many more.

Klutch announced a total of four college basketball signings including U-Conn freshman Jaylin Stewart (UConn), Solomon Ball (UConn), and Jackson Shelstad (Oregon) along with Hickman.

Hickman is entering his junior season after averaging 7.3 PPG and 3.1 APG as Gonzaga’s point guard in 2022-23.

Details on the deals were not disclosed. This deal should facilitate sponsorships, endorsements and any other business opportunity involving a player’s name, image and likeness.

