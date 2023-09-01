G-League Ignite Signs Three Former Gonzaga Guards

Gonzaga fans are now G-League Ignite fans. The team just announced three new veteran roster additions for the 2023-2024 season and all of them are Zags. Admon Gilder (2019-2020), David Stockton (2010-2014), and Jeremy Pargo (2005-2009).

Gilder joins Ignite after one season with the Calgary Surge of the Canadian Elite Basketball League. In his lone season with the Surge, he averaged 9.7 PPG, 3.2 RPG and 2.0 APG in 23 games. His international experience also includes stints in Israel, Poland, and Finland.

Stockton, an eight-year NBA G League veteran, has appeared in 220 NBA G League games and owns career averages of 16.5 PPG, 7.0 APG and 3.4 RPG. Last season, Stockton averaged 13.3 points and 9.0 assists with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants. He was eighth in the league in total assists (199) and set an NBA G League record for assists in a single game (19).

Pargo averaged 10.3 PPG and 5.1 APG in 26 games with the Windy City Bulls of the NBA G League during the 2022-23 season. Over the past decade, Pargo has appeared in 86 NBA games with the Memphis Grizzles, Cleveland Cavaliers, Philadelphia 76ers and Golden State Warriors. Pargo has also played internationally in China, Israel, Italy, Russia and Spain.

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho