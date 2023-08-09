Zags in the 2023 FIBA World Cup

The final path to the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris is here. The 2023 FIBA World Cup will take place in the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia from August 25th to September 10th. The 32 participating teams will play in 92 games over 16 days.

Here are all the Zags that will be competing in the tournament:

Filip Petrusev - Serbia

Kelly Olynyk - Canada

Kevin Pangos - Canada

Joel Ayayi - France

*no Domantas Sabonis with Lithuania, Rui Hachimura with Japan, Andrew Nembhard with Canada

