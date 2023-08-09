Joel Ayayi Joins France for 2023 FIBA World Cup

Joel Ayayi has had a busy summer with the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA Summer League and now, he will be joining his fellow countrymen to represent his country of France in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

He will be replacing Evan Fournier (ankle) on France’s roster in a FIBA World Cup. It’s the first senior national team selection for the former Gonzaga guard.

France will be playing Lithuania today in their first exhibition before the tournament actually starts later this month on August 25th.

