Memphis Transfer Malcolm Dandridge Receiving Interest From Gonzaga

Gonzaga could still use some reassurance at the backup point guard and center spots. With two scholarship spots still available, Malcolm Dandridge of Memphis could help out in the 2nd unit’s frontcourt. The 6’9” big man received interest from Mark Few’s program just last week and would be there for support towards Graham Ike as well as Kaden Perry who are coming off serious injuries.

Dandridge may have only averaged 5.7 PPG and 3.6 RPG with the Tigers last season but that’s all the Zags would really need from him coming off the bench in certain spots. He has proven to be a reliable defender which would be a valuable tool to have this upcoming season against bigger teams say like Purdue.

Malcolm has been connected with teams such as Saint Louis, Michigan, and West Virginia as well as returning to Memphis. This would be quite the last minute acquisition for a program with the season less than three months away.

