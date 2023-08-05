 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Julian Strawther’s 2023 Summer League Review

The reigning NBA champions just got even better.

By Arden Cravalho
/ new
2023 NBA Summer League - Denver Nuggets v New York Knicks Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

Mr. Clutch for Gonzaga this past season hopes to bring his catch and shoot three-point shooting abilities to the highest level of play and I have strong faith in him to do so after watching him in Las Vegas. Strawther showed off his variety of strengths when it comes to scoring the ball in the 2023 NBA Summer League.

His shot preparation is what stands out the most when watching Strawther play. Hands are always ready, hips are loaded, and feet are set towards the basketball. Every damn time.

Strawther’s overall body will need to be improved for the NBA game and his growth on the defensive end will go along with it as time moves on. There were times in Las Vegas this summer where he was getting out-strengthened by his opponent and looked a bit small out on the floor in certain matchups. Julian has the height and arm length to be a capable wing defender against some of the better players that the league has to offer but it all starts in the weight room if he wants to compete with the big boys.

Denver fans should be very happy with what their front office has put together through the 2023 NBA Draft with Julian Strawther as well as Jalen Pickett and Hunter Tyson. Nikola Jokic has even more support coming from his 2nd unit as the Nuggets look to repeat next season.

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho

More From The Slipper Still Fits

Loading comments...