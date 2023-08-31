UConn-Gonzaga Scheduled for December 15th

Get your tickets to Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington on December 15th for what should be one of the most entertaining games on Gonzaga’s entire schedule.

Here is where the 2023-2024 non-conference schedule currently stands right now with more to games to add down the road:

November 10 - vs Yale

November 20 - vs Purdue (in Maui)

November 21 - vs Tennessee/Syracuse (in Maui)

November 22 - vs Kansas/Marquette/UCLA/Chaminade (in Maui)

December 2 - vs USC (in Vegas)

December 9 - @ UW

December 11 - vs Mississippi Valley State

December 15 - vs UConn (in Seattle)

December 20 - Jackson State

December 29 - vs SDSU

February 10 - @ Kentucky

