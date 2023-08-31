Kelly Olynyk Helps Lead Canada to 3-0 Record in FIBA World Cup

After sweeping Group H in the 2023 FIBA World Cup with wins over France, Lebanon, and Latvia, Canada has moved into the second round where they take on Brazil (September 1st) and Spain (September 3rd).

This dominate showing in Indonesia couldn’t have been completed without the help of Kelly Olynyk. Here was what he contributed in each game:

vs France - 18 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block

vs Lebanon - 12 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal

vs Latvia - 15 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 block, 1 steal

Olynyk is averaging 15.0 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 3.7 APG heading into the second round of the FIBA World Cup. Canada would have to be a top-two team in Group L of the second round (Spain, Brazil, Canada, Latvia) in order to advance to the knockout stage.

In order for Olynyk’s country to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics (something they haven’t done since 2000), Canada would have to finish as a top-two team among the FIBA countries of the Americas (Canada, United States, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Mexico, Brazil).

