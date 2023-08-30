Marcus Adams Is No Longer a Zag

Marcus Adams Jr. is back on the market for the third time as he left Gonzaga two days before classes were set to start.

Back and forth he goes. From committing to Kansas to working out with the team/taking summer classes in Lawrence to decommitting. Moving on to committing to Gonzaga on July 31st to decommitting about four weeks later.

Adams doesn’t know what he wants or feels as if he won’t be able to compete for minutes right away in his freshman campaign at both schools. He has a lot of growing up to do and needs to surround himself with people who can give him better guidance.

If these college athletes want to be treated like professionals, I have to say this is a very childish move. You make a promise to not one but two coaches who are giving you an opportunity to only back out.

Since Adams entered the portal after the deadline had passed when he left Kansas, he might need a waiver from the NCAA in order to be eligible this season. Adams will remain in the transfer portal and will not have to re-enter because he did not officially enroll at Gonzaga.

To make things even worse, Adams just recently went on a recruiting visit to BYU in Provo, Utah.

10 scholarship players are now posted on the Gonzaga roster. Why do I think Mark Few likes that?

