Rasir Bolton Signs With Antwerp Giants of Belgium’s BXNT League

He’s ready to spend his first pro contract on a lot of Belgian waffles.

By Arden Cravalho
Connecticut v Gonzaga Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Rasir Bolton is headed to the highest tier of Belgian basketball for his first professional experience. Although he didn’t get a chance to play in the 2023 NBA Summer League, Bolton seems to still have made an impression overseas through his college highlights.

This is a good starting point for his professional career and it looks to be just the jumping off point to what Europe has to offer young basketball players. Be smart with your money over there and don’t spend it all on Belgian waffles, Rasir.

