Rasir Bolton Signs With Antwerp Giants of Belgium’s BXNT League

Rasir Bolton is headed to the highest tier of Belgian basketball for his first professional experience. Although he didn’t get a chance to play in the 2023 NBA Summer League, Bolton seems to still have made an impression overseas through his college highlights.
After two very good years in Gonzaga, @rasir_45 will discover Europe.— Louis Trohel (@TrohelOCT) July 23, 2023
The American PG signs a deal with @antwerpgiants to compete in #BNXT and @BasketballCL qualifiers.#octagon@jnoons22 pic.twitter.com/4Nf7jw8oq4
This is a good starting point for his professional career and it looks to be just the jumping off point to what Europe has to offer young basketball players. Be smart with your money over there and don’t spend it all on Belgian waffles, Rasir.
Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho
