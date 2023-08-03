 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chet Holmgren Named to USA Select Team

It’s an honor to represent your country in any sort of way.

By Arden Cravalho
2023 NBA Summer League - Dallas Mavericks v Oklahoma City Thunder Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images

Chet Holmgren will be joining the USA Select Team as they help prepare the Senior USA National Team prepare for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The USA Select Team will train and practice with big squad from August 3rd - 6th in Las Vegas.

As training camp for Team USA begins today, check out the cool collection of WCC alums representing their country. Joining Chet Holmgren on the USA Select Team will be Jalen Williams (Santa Clara) and Eric Mika (BYU).

