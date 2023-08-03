Chet Holmgren Named to USA Select Team

Chet Holmgren will be joining the USA Select Team as they help prepare the Senior USA National Team prepare for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The USA Select Team will train and practice with big squad from August 3rd - 6th in Las Vegas.

A roster of 11 current @NBA athletes, along with three veterans of the NBA, @nbagleague & USA Basketball, have been named to the 2023 USA Men's Select Team.



The Select Team will practice with #USABMNT from Aug. 3-6 in Las Vegas. — USA Basketball (@usabasketball) July 24, 2023

As training camp for Team USA begins today, check out the cool collection of WCC alums representing their country. Joining Chet Holmgren on the USA Select Team will be Jalen Williams (Santa Clara) and Eric Mika (BYU).

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho