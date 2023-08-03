Joel Ayayi Signs With Nanterre 92 of France’s Pro A League

After playing with the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA Summer League, Joel Ayayi is heading back to his home country of France to play with Nanterre 92 of France’s Pro A.

Bienvenue @joel_ayayi !



Le dernier recrutement de l'intersaison est réalisé avec la signature de Joël Ayayi ! L'arrière de 1m93, Finaliste NCAA en 2021 avec @ZagMBB évoluait cette saison au Lakeland Magic en G-League ! pic.twitter.com/lnpvz4VUTR — Nanterre 92 (@Nanterre92) July 21, 2023

In six appearances at the 2023 Salt Lake City/Las Vegas Summer League with the Memphis Grizzlies, Ayayi averaged 4.1 PPG, 2.0 APG, and 1.8 RPG in 13.6 MPG.

Since leaving Gonzaga in 2021, Ayayi has been all over the place in the NBA, G-League, and Summer League. Stints with the Los Angeles Lakers/South Bay Lakers, Washington Wizards/Capital City Go-Go, Atlanta Hawks, Memphis Grizzlies, Lakeland Magic in about two seasons. It was time for a change of scenery for the Frenchman and what better place than where he grew up.

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho