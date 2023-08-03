Schools With 4 or More NCAA Tournament Appearances in a Row

With all the craziness going on with college conference realignment, some of these streaks below could be coming to an end with power conferences like the BIG-10, BIG-12, SEC getting stronger and conferences like the PAC-12, ACC either getting weaker/vanishing in thin air.

Kansas: 33

Michigan State: 25

Gonzaga: 24

Purdue: 8

Houston: 5

Baylor: 4

Colgate: 4

Iowa: 4

How long do you think Gonzaga could keep it going (especially if they stay in the WCC which seems more than likely now)? Can the Zags have the longest NCAA Tournament streak in the country at some point down the road?

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho