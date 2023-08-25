Catch Mark Few and Team USA in the FIBA World Cup

If you’re a real Gonzaga fan, you’ll be waking up before the birds start chirping to cheer on Coach Few and the rest of Team USA in the FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Team USA went 5-0 in the USA Basketball Showcase leading up to this tournament with wins over Puerto Rico, Slovenia, Spain, Greece, and Germany.

Here is Team USA’s schedule for Group C’s pool play in Manila, Philippines:

Time for the @FIBAWC for Coach Few pic.twitter.com/jNtKItmPSx — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) August 25, 2023

The last game of pool play is against Jordan on Wednesday, August 30th at 1:40 AM PST on ESPN2. Going to be a long night for Gonzaga fans.

