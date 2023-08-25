2023-2024 WCC Schedule is Set

The 2023-2024 WCC schedule is out and here are the main takeaways:
- The regular season opener takes place in the Kennel against Pepperdine on January 4th
- The home game versus Portland will be on a Wednesday on February 7th (three days before the Zags play at Kentucky on February 10th)
- The first matchup against Saint Mary’s will be in Spokane on February 3rd and the last game of the regular season will take place in Moraga on March 2nd
I love closing the regular season out at Saint Mary’s. That game could very well come down to deciding the regular season WCC champion and the #1 seed in Las Vegas. Gonzaga hasn’t won in Moraga since 2021.
The 2023-24 @WCChoops Schedule— Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) August 25, 2023
Press Release: https://t.co/wIHYej1BPG
️Schedule: https://t.co/4XrYfPDP2d pic.twitter.com/OJN9BhDx8V
Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho
Loading comments...