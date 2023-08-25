Kelly Olynyk Put on a Show in Canada’s Dominant Victory Against France, 95-65

Canada knocking off France the way they did is not what most saw coming. Kelly Olynyk finished with 18 points on 5- 9 FG and 2-5 3PT to go along with 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block in an immortalizing win over the Frenchmen. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander also added 27 points and 14 rebounds for the Canadians.

Beautiful pass by Olynyk to a cutting Lu Dort pic.twitter.com/Unw7tjKZv8 — Esfandiar Baraheni (@JustEsBaraheni) August 25, 2023

FIBA Olynyk is HERE pic.twitter.com/MGxwZo8ayM — Esfandiar Baraheni (@JustEsBaraheni) August 25, 2023

Kevin Pangos didn’t make an appearance for Canada as he is receiving extra rest following the conclusion of the 2022-23 campaign at the club level with EA7 Emporio Armani Milan.

The Canadians will have a chance to likely secure a spot in the second round when they face Lebanon on Sunday, August 27 at 3:45 AM MT. If Canada wants to medal for the first time at the FIBA Basketball World Cup, they will need everything out of Kelly Olynyk.

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho