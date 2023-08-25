 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Kelly Olynyk Put on a Show in Canada’s Dominant Victory Against France, 95-65

A great start for the Canadian in the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

By Arden Cravalho
Germany v Canada - Basketball Friendly Photo by Marco Steinbrenner/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Canada knocking off France the way they did is not what most saw coming. Kelly Olynyk finished with 18 points on 5- 9 FG and 2-5 3PT to go along with 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block in an immortalizing win over the Frenchmen. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander also added 27 points and 14 rebounds for the Canadians.

Kevin Pangos didn’t make an appearance for Canada as he is receiving extra rest following the conclusion of the 2022-23 campaign at the club level with EA7 Emporio Armani Milan.

The Canadians will have a chance to likely secure a spot in the second round when they face Lebanon on Sunday, August 27 at 3:45 AM MT. If Canada wants to medal for the first time at the FIBA Basketball World Cup, they will need everything out of Kelly Olynyk.

