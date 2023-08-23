Kentucky vs. Gonzaga to Take Place in 2024 During Conference Play

Gonzaga’s game next season against Kentucky at Rupp Arena will be in 2024 during the middle of WCC play and not in November or December. This will be the second meeting of the six-year home-and-home series between the two schools.

With BYU leaving the WCC, this is a smart scheduling move by the Zags to have a high-major matchup during the months of January/February along with the battles against Saint Mary’s. Gonzaga will not get complacent during the regular season. This is a great test heading into the month of March as well.

Bring out more non-conference games in January/February or just bring back Bracket Busters already.

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho