Matthew Lang is Going Pro in Kosovo

Matthew Lang, a former Zag walk-on who finished his collegiate career with Tommy Lloyd at Arizona, has signed to play professionally in Kosovo with KB Istogu.

Although he didn’t get much playing time during his tenure at both Gonzaga and Arizona, Lang has put together enough to catch the eye of some scouts over in Southeast Europe.

The 6’3” guard from Portland, Oregon averaged 1.4 PPG in 8 games played for the Wildcats last season.

Congrats to the legendary Zag and I wish him the best of luck in his professional career!

