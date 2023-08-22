Gonzaga to Play in the 2024 Battle 4 Atlantis

The field for the 2024 Battle 4 Atlantis is set, according to multiple sources. Here are the programs lined up to compete in the Bahamas next November:

Arizona

Gonzaga

Indiana

Louisville

Creighton

West Virginia

Oklahoma

Davidson

Another loaded field that the Zags will be participating in next season. If it doesn’t shape up to be Tommy Lloyd vs Mark Few in the championship game, I’m going to be very disappointed. The two were together on the Gonzaga coaching staff from 2001-2021 and have never faced off against one another before.

The last time that Gonzaga competed in this early-season tournament was back in 2019 when Gonzaga fell to Michigan in the championship game, 82-64. Expecting different results this time around.

