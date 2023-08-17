Gonzaga to Host Jackson State

Add one more non-conference matchup for the Zags. Gonzaga will be hosting Jackson State out of the SWAC on 12/20.

Here is where the 2023 non-conference schedule currently stands right now with more to games to added down the road:

November 10 - vs Yale

November 20 - vs Purdue (in Maui)

November 21 - vs Tennessee/Syracuse (in Maui)

November 22 - vs Kansas/Marquette/UCLA/Chaminade (in Maui)

December 2 - vs USC (in Vegas)

December 9 - @ UW

December 11 - vs Mississippi Valley State

December 15 - vs UConn (in Seattle)

December 20 - Jackson State

December 29 - vs SDSU

TBD - @ Kentucky

This a good tune-up matchup after what should be a Battle in Seattle against UConn and before the Christmas break/showdown with SDSU. The Zags need a buy-game between the two matchups against the programs in last season’s national championship.

