Gonzaga to Host Jackson State

Add one more non-conference matchup for the Zags. Gonzaga will be hosting Jackson State out of the SWAC on 12/20.
Here is where the 2023 non-conference schedule currently stands right now with more to games to added down the road:
November 10 - vs Yale
November 20 - vs Purdue (in Maui)
November 21 - vs Tennessee/Syracuse (in Maui)
November 22 - vs Kansas/Marquette/UCLA/Chaminade (in Maui)
December 2 - vs USC (in Vegas)
December 9 - @ UW
December 11 - vs Mississippi Valley State
December 15 - vs UConn (in Seattle)
December 20 - Jackson State
December 29 - vs SDSU
TBD - @ Kentucky
This a good tune-up matchup after what should be a Battle in Seattle against UConn and before the Christmas break/showdown with SDSU. The Zags need a buy-game between the two matchups against the programs in last season’s national championship.
