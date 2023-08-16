Kaden Perry to Retire From Basketball

The Gonzaga forward has decided to step away from the game after dealing with back issues for the past few years. Perry had to end his senior season at Battle Ground prematurely after undergoing surgery for herniated discs. In his freshman season, he only appeared in 8 games and then sat out his entire sophomore season with the same back problems.

Per his IG, Kaden Perry will be stepping away from the Gonzaga basketball team. ⁦@kxly4news⁩ pic.twitter.com/NR9OBv9K87 — Julian Mininsohn (@JMininsohn) August 16, 2023

The 6’9” big man was participating in the offseason workouts but the pain was too much to bear any longer. Perry will stay at Gonzaga as a student this semester.

Zag Nation, wish him the best in his future endeavors.

As for the 2023-2024 roster, Gonzaga is back to two open scholarships. Some bench support in the backcourt would be helpful. Malcolm Dandridge?

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho