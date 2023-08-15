WCC Announces an Expanded Partnership With ESPN

RIP to the WCC Network. You can now catch all your WCC action on ESPN+. This multi-year, multi-platform deal will offer 900 conference events per year. Sports that will appear on ESPN+ include men’s and women’s basketball, baseball, beach volleyball, men’s and women’s cross country, men’s water polo and rowing (ESPN).

Here is some more information on the WCC’s revamped media rights deal:

- 17 regular season MBB games will air on ESPN platforms

- 12 regular season MBB games will air on CBSSN

- All other sporting events not televised by ESPN/CBSSN will air on ESPN+

“I am excited to expand our longstanding relationship with ESPN,” WCC Commissioner Stu Jackson said in a news release. “While continuing our strong linear agreement, the ESPN+ platform and its more than 25 million subscribers provide exceptional visibility and access to showcase our regular season and conference championship events. ESPN provides the conference and our fanbase with great exposure to our events and I look forward to the launch of the WCC on ESPN+ this week.”

Without BYU in the conference, you should be seeing the Zags and Gaels each get a few more national TV games in the future. This is a great step in the growth of the West Coast Conference.

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho