Luka Krajnovic Commits to Gonzaga

The 6’4” shooting guard from Croatia is now a Zag. Even without Tommy Lloyd, Mark Few and the rest of the staff has been able to keep on the international recruiting trail.

This past season in the Croatian Premier League, Krajnovic averaged 18.2 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 2.6 APG for Bosco Zagreb. He was named the Croatia-Premijer Liga Most Improved Player of Year and Second Team All-League.

“Luka is a guard that can really help us,” Gonzaga Head Coach Mark Few said. “He is versatile and has decent size. He also had good experiences playing against older guys back home in Croatia.”

Krajnovic may not see much time on the floor as he adjusts to the college game/size/speed but this addition fills the Gonzaga backcourt to the brim and yet, one scholarship is still available. Will a final recruit sign up to help at the 5 spot and complete the full roster before the start of the season?

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho