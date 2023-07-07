Nigel Williams-Goss Returning to Olympiacos

After winning the EuroLeague championship with Real Madrid in Spain last season, Nigel Williams-Goss has re-signed with the team he previously played for in Olympiacos from 2018-2019. The former Gonzaga point guard agreed to a two-year deal worth an estimated $2.1 million, according to EuroHoops.

The now 28-year-old is coming off a campaign in which he started 23 of his 26 EuroLeague appearances for Real Madrid. He averaged 7.4 PPG, 1.8 APG, and 1.3 RPG on the way to winning the title.

The former 55th pick in the 2017 NBA draft spent the 2019-2020 season splitting time with the Utah Jazz and their G-League affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars.

Congrats on your continued success, Nigel!

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho