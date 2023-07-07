Rui Hachimura Signs Three-Year Extension With Lakers

The Los Angeles General Manager, Rob Pelinka, announce last week that the Lakers have re-signed Rui Hachimura and it’s expected that he will continue as a starter for the team. The three-year extension will be worth $51 million. Not a lot of Zags have ever received that type of money before.

Hachimura averaged 12.2 PPG and 3.6 RPG in 16 games played in the NBA playoffs with the Lakers, shooting 55.7 FG% and 48.7 3P%. After that impressive 2023 playoff performance that went all the way to the Western Conference Finals, it seems that LeBron James has given the a-okay for the former Gonzaga product to continue with the team.

This is a way bigger opportunity than the Washington Wizards would have ever given him. Hachimura has been blessed with an opportunity to expand his role even bigger and he won’t let it just slip away. The best part of it all is that he’s only at the young age of 25. An even bigger contract could be available down the road.

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho