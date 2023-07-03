 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Zags in the 2024 NBA Summer League

Going back to the Sin City, everyone’s favorite destination.

By Arden Cravalho
/ new
NBA: Summer League-Indiana Pacers at Washington Wizards

The NBA Summer League is here. Sacramento (July 3-5), Salt Lake City (July 3-6), and Las Vegas (July 7-17). Some of Gonzaga’s recent products look to impress their respective coaches and general managers this month. Here are all 7 Zags playing:

Filip Petrusev - Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Ayayi - Memphis Grizzlies

Chet Holmgren - Oklahoma City Thunder

Andrew Nembhard - Indiana Pacers

Julian Strawther - Denver Nuggets

Drew Timme - Milwaukee Bucks

Malachi Smith - Portland Trail Blazers

