Zags in the 2024 NBA Summer League

The NBA Summer League is here. Sacramento (July 3-5), Salt Lake City (July 3-6), and Las Vegas (July 7-17). Some of Gonzaga’s recent products look to impress their respective coaches and general managers this month. Here are all 7 Zags playing:
Filip Petrusev - Philadelphia 76ers
Joel Ayayi - Memphis Grizzlies
Chet Holmgren - Oklahoma City Thunder
Andrew Nembhard - Indiana Pacers
Julian Strawther - Denver Nuggets
Drew Timme - Milwaukee Bucks
Malachi Smith - Portland Trail Blazers
Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho
