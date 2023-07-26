Gonzaga and San Diego State to Start a Home-And-Home Series

It’s that time of the offseason where the matchups for the next season come flying in and the Zags have reason to get excited once again. Gonzaga and San Diego State have agreed to a home and home series beginning this season in Spokane on December 29th. The Zags make a return trip to Viejas Arena in 2024-25.

Gonzaga is now playing last season’s national champion in UConn and last season’s national championship runner-up in SDSU in the 2023 non-conference. But according to the college basketball world, the Zags don’t play anyone.

Here is where the 2023 non-conference schedule currently stands right now:

November 10 - vs Yale

November 20 - vs Purdue (in Maui)

November 21 - vs Tennessee/Syracuse (in Maui)

November 22 - vs Kansas/Marquette/UCLA/Chaminade (in Maui)

December 2 - vs USC (in Vegas)

December 9 - @ UW

December 11 - vs Mississippi Valley State

December 15 - vs UConn (in Seattle)

December 29 - vs SDSU

TBD - @ Kentucky

What I’m really excited for is the matchup between the two opposing backcourts. Darrion Trammell and Lamont Butler up against Ryan Nembhard and Nolan Hickman sounds very intriguing.

