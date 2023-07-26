Gonzaga and Purdue Set to Play in Quarterfinals of 2023 Maui Invitational

All of the first matchups are set for the biggest preseason tournament in all of college basketball and the Zags got a tough draw. The reigning National Player of the Year in Zach Edey looks to spoil Gonzaga’s fun once again.

The game takes place on November 20th at 2 PM PT on ESPN2. If the Zags advance past the first round, they face either Tennessee or Syracuse on November 21st.

Here’s the Maui Invitational bracket. This is an outstanding field as the event celebrates its 40th anniversary. The fact we get Purdue/Gonzaga in the first round? Wild. Potential for a Kansas/Marquette semifinal game…you could have multiple top-5 matchups in this tournament. pic.twitter.com/4jnYE0f1Hl — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) July 25, 2023

Gonzaga fans know exactly what happened the last time these two faced off. A rough loss for the Zags to the Boilermakers in the semifinals of the PK85, 84-66. No answer was made for Zach Edey with Gonzaga’s lack of a seven-footer and the same problem could arise in Maui. Is Graham Ike the solution?

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho