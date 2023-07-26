 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Gonzaga and Purdue Set to Play in Quarterfinals of 2023 Maui Invitational

It’s a revenge matchup!

By Arden Cravalho
NCAA Basketball: Purdue at Gonzaga Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

All of the first matchups are set for the biggest preseason tournament in all of college basketball and the Zags got a tough draw. The reigning National Player of the Year in Zach Edey looks to spoil Gonzaga’s fun once again.

The game takes place on November 20th at 2 PM PT on ESPN2. If the Zags advance past the first round, they face either Tennessee or Syracuse on November 21st.

Gonzaga fans know exactly what happened the last time these two faced off. A rough loss for the Zags to the Boilermakers in the semifinals of the PK85, 84-66. No answer was made for Zach Edey with Gonzaga’s lack of a seven-footer and the same problem could arise in Maui. Is Graham Ike the solution?

