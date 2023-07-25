 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Asa Newell Began His Official Visit to Gonzaga Today

The Montverde product has ties to the both Andrew and Ryan Nembhard as well as Filip Petrusev.

By Arden Cravalho
/ new
High School Basketball: Montverde Academy Sunshine Classic-IMG Academy at Montverde Academy Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

2024 five-star Asa Newell begins his official visit to Gonzaga today, per source. Treat him right, Spokane.

Indiana and Georgia have already hosted him on official visits. The 6’9” forward is a native of Athens, GA but has lived in Florida for the past several years playing for Montverde Academy.

Newell also plans on taking an official visit to Alabama on August 1st - 3rd, G-League Ignite on September 1st - 3rd, and Texas on September 8th - 10th. These next couple of months are very important for the star’s future.

His strengths on the basketball court can be found in his 3-point shooting, running the floor, and rebounding. Newell is also left-handed, something that he uses to create matchup problems for his defenders.

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho

More From The Slipper Still Fits

Loading comments...