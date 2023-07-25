Asa Newell Began His Official Visit to Gonzaga Today

2024 five-star Asa Newell begins his official visit to Gonzaga today, per source. Treat him right, Spokane.

Indiana and Georgia have already hosted him on official visits. The 6’9” forward is a native of Athens, GA but has lived in Florida for the past several years playing for Montverde Academy.

Newell also plans on taking an official visit to Alabama on August 1st - 3rd, G-League Ignite on September 1st - 3rd, and Texas on September 8th - 10th. These next couple of months are very important for the star’s future.

His strengths on the basketball court can be found in his 3-point shooting, running the floor, and rebounding. Newell is also left-handed, something that he uses to create matchup problems for his defenders.

