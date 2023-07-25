Gonzaga and Santa Clara Keep Producing 1st Round NBA Talent

I usually don’t trust “College Basketball Report” and their clickbait posts on social media platforms like Twitter and Instagram and especially Facebook but after doing some research, the numbers were right for the longest active NBA Draft first-round picks.

16: John Calipari

14: Kentucky

3: 4 tied https://t.co/ij9zqONO60 — College Basketball Report (@CBKReport) July 18, 2023

Are you really that surprised by John Calipari (UMass, Memphis, Kentucky) being in the top spot with 16? Even Kentucky at #2 at 14 which is all due to Calipari’s elite recruiting during his continued tenure there?

What really surprised me is that Gonzaga is in a tie with Duke, Baylor, and G-League Ignite. Gonzaga has had some great talent in recent years with Jalen Suggs and Corey Kispert in 2021, Chet Holmgren in 2022, and Julian Strawther in 2023.

Another crazy fact based on the above list? Kansas is tied with Santa Clara of the West Coast Conference. Massive S/O to Jalen Williams (2022) and Brandin Podziemski (2023). Herb Sendek is putting in work when it comes to recruiting and developing future NBA players since he stepped onto campus at the Leavey Center back in 2016.

