Kansas Transfer Marcus Adams Jr. Commits to Gonzaga

After spending a month in Lawrence with the Jayhawks, Marcus Adams Jr. knew that Kansas wasn’t the place for him and decided to transfer before his freshman season even got started. The 6’8” small forward will be joining Dusty Stromer in the Gonzaga 2023 recruiting class and the two look to be leading the future of the program.

As for Adams Jr., he’s a tall wing who can shoot the basketball and has elite athleticism. He has show a lot of confidence with the ball in his hands early in his career and has the strength to make plays for others.

He’s not strictly stuck at the 3 spot in my mind but can be moved around from the 2 through the 4 with time in the Gonzaga system. Adams Jr. can definitely find some impactful minutes off the bench in certain situations this upcoming season (he will need a waiver from the NCAA to play immediately) but the 2024-2025 campaign is when I really expect to see him explode on the national scene.

What’s special about Adams Jr. is that he reclassified to the class of 2023 and looks to be in the long haul with Gonzaga. He can be groomed and developed under Mark Few to be the next star in Spokane for a long time.

