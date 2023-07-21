Remember When Brandon Clarke Won the 2019 NBA Summer League MVP?

Cam Whitmore of Villanova (whose stock went down to 20th to Houston in the 2023 NBA Draft) was recently named the NBA Summer League MVP. Now, take this award as you will.

Here are the last 6 Summer League MVPs (no 2020 Summer League cause of COVID):

2017 — Lonzo Ball (19 years old wIth the Los Angeles Lakers)

2018 — Josh Hart (23 years old with the Los Angeles Lakers)

2019 — Brandon Clarke (22 years old with the Memphis Grizzlies)

2021 — Cam Thomas (19 years old with the Brooklyn Nets)

2022 — Keegan Murray (22 years old with the Sacramento Kings)

2023 — Cam Whitmore (19 years old with the Houston Rockets)

Yes, the award is quite the accomplishment to put on your trophy case but none of the players listed above have really made it to stardom just yet (Keegan Murray looks to have the best chance). With that being said, it’s still cool for a former Zag in Brandon Clarke to be named the best player in the prestigious Las Vegas Tournament. A lot of young and competitive college studs as well as Europeans leave it all on the court to make an NBA roster so for Clarke to stand out from all the rest... It’s pretty damn cool.

I just wish that the Grizzlies gave him more of an opportunity in his 4th season. Clarke only averaged 19.5 MPG and only shot 16.7 3P% on 1-6 3PT. He needs to improve on that part of his game in this new era of basketball. Not just an undersized post player at 6’8”.

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho