The Gonzaga Offseason Is Far From Complete

The Gonzaga coaching staff is nowhere near done yet on the recruiting trail.

Kansas transfer Marcus Adams Jr. just recently announced he's looking for a new home and has heard from the following schools since entering the transfer portal, according to On3sports:

Gonzaga, West Virginia, BYU, Oregon, Binghamton, Missouri, San Diego, Boston College, Mississippi State, UCSB

24/7 High School Hoops reported that Adams Jr. intends to take a visit to Spokane next weekend before deciding where he’ll be playing this fall.

The Zags have also emerged as a strong contender for West Virginia transfer Jose Perez. A visit to Spokane is in the works but no set date yet at this time. He is scheduled to visit Michigan from July 28th to the 30th.

Jose Perez at the guard position and Marcus Adams Jr. at the forward position? Possibly both coming off the bench? I love that so much that I dream about it in my sleep. It would be quite the fantastic and last-second haul out of the transfer portal for Gonzaga to change the entire NCAAB landscape.

The Zags have three open scholarships due to the recent de-commitment of Australian high school prospect Alex Toohey. He recently signed with the Sydney Kings of the NBL.

The acquisition of both Adams and Perez would move Mark Few’s program into the AP Top 4 in my mind. Only a short amount of time will tell the college basketball world what the two’s decision will end up being. The end of summer is nearing and the non-conference season isn’t too far away.

I’m not a gambling man but I will go out on a limb and say both will join Mark Few’s program. Get ready, Spokane. These next few weeks are going to be exciting.

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho