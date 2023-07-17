Gonzaga Bulldogs’ 2023-24 Non-Conference Schedule (Not Finalized Yet)

It’s nowhere near set in stone but this is what the Zags have got so far in their 2023-2024 non-con schedule.

@ Kentucky (second of sixth meeting in series) *true road game

@ Washington (the finale of the four-year series) *true road game

vs USC in Las Vegas, Nevada (December 2nd); Either MGM Grand Garden or Mandalay Bay

vs Mississippi Valley State (December 11th)

vs UConn (TBD) at Climate Pledge Arena; (First neutral site in Seattle and second neutral site at Madison Square Garden in 2024-2025)

vs Yale (first visit to Spokane for an Ivy League school since 1991)

Maui Invitational (a three-day event starting on November 20th that will include Gonzaga, Kansas, Purdue, UCLA, Syracuse, Marquette, Tennessee, and Chaminade during Thanksgiving break)

MORE TO COME...

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho