Julian Stawather Made A Statement in His Hometown of Las Vegas

The Las Vegas local in Julian Strawer, the Zags in the WCC Tournament, Mark Few’s history in the town that doesn’t sleep. They all thrive for competing in the wildest city in America. Magic happens when Gonzaga travels to their home away from home. AKA Kennel South.

Strawther was #4 in Summer League with 18.2 PPG through 5 games amongst all rookies. His other fellow NBA Draft pick by the Denver Nuggets (Hunter Tyson out of Clemson) finished #2 at 20.8 PPG. A lot of offensive firepower between those two in their respective offensive styles and positions. Michael Malone and Calvin Booth knew exactly what they needed if they wanted to go back-to-back.

Getting both a solid catch-and-shoot (no-hesitation and clutch-time performer) shooter like Strawther and a bruiser in Hunter Tyson off the bench to learn under Nikola Jokic is exactly what they needed.

It’s a very slept-on 2023 recruiting class for the Nuggest that Denver fans will look back on and say “Whoa”.

