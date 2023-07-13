Kelly Olynyk and Kevin Pangos Named to Canada’s FIBA World Cup Training Camp Roster

Kelly Olynyk and Kevin Pangos will look to represent their country’s colors at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup this summer. Here is the full training camp roster:

You may notice one key Canadian Zag that will not be joining their country’s best for the FIBA World Cup roster. Andrew Nembhard. He must be preparing for his second year with the Indiana Pacers after a strong performance in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

The Canadian team will assembly on July 31st and follow this schedule:

August 1st - 6th: Training Camp

August 9th - 13th: 3 games in Germany

August 17th - 18th: 2 games in Spain

The tournament will take place in the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia from August 25th to September 10th. The 32 participating teams will play in 92 games played over 16 days. In Canada’s Group H, Latvia, Lebanon, and France will be the competing countries in Jakarta, Indonesia.

