Gonzaga Needs A Real Bulldog at Every Home Game

The Bulldog is the most popular mascot in college basketball. Proven fact. Georgia and Butler are the only ones that have the tradition to have a real dawg at the games. It makes a difference in the student atmosphere, obviously more than college football but college basketball needs to step up.

What is stopping the Gonzaga basketball program from doing the same? I want a drolling dawg in his little house on the corner left court by the bench. Different energy that college hoops need.

Spike the Bulldog is a fantastic mascot, one of the best in the business. A real bulldog would just add a new and exciting dynamic to the already crazy Kennel. What name would you give him? I like Zig Zag.

