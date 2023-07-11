Steele Venters, the Pride of Eastern Washington

The 2022-2023 Big Sky Player of the Year doesn’t have to move far from Cheney to Spokane. Eastern Washington’s Steele Venters is familiar with the Zags growing up in nearby Ellensburg and he will fit right in with Gonzaga’s fast-paced offense.

In the 2022-2023 season with the Eagles, Venters averaged 15.3 PPG on 45.7 FG% and 37.1 3P%. He looks to be the key sniper out on the wing for the upcoming season with the Zags. The catch-and-shoot game is definitely there for Venters and with his 6’7” frame, I see a lot of Corey Kispert in him. And compared to Venters being double-teamed and face-guarded each night in the Big Sky, Gonzaga’s offense will allow him to play more 1-on-1. That will give Venters more space to operate and help get his shot off even quicker.

“They need a shooter and that’s what I do best,” Venters said. “I think I can kill it from any position. I’ve proven that a high efficiency from 3 and in the mid-range.”

With Ryan Nembhard’s and Steele Venters’ NCAA Tournament experience, the Gonzaga backcourt will have a couple of veteran leaders coming out of the transfer portal. This will pair nicely with the young talent looking to make strides up the depth chart as well as pay dividends next March.

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho