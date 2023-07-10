Iowa State Transfer Jeremiah Williams Receiving Interest From Gonzaga

The Zags reached out to former Temple and Iowa State transfer guard Jeremiah Williams, who de-committed from Illinois earlier this month. Zags have had past success with transfer guards from Iowa State (S/O Rasir Bolton).

The 6’4” junior guard has received interest from numerous other programs like Arizona State, Georgetown, Pitt, Rutgers, San Jose State, Wichita State, Saint Bonaventure, Middle Tennessee, and UCF.

Williams is coming off a shoulder injury that shortened his 2021-2022 season at Temple and a torn Achilles tendon injury that forced him to sit the entire 2022-2023 season at Iowa State. The two-time transfer will still need to obtain an NCAA waiver to play immediately.

When Williams is fully healthy and eligible, he could be a buzz of energy off Gonzaga’s bench with his well-versed, all-around game. In 38 collegiate games, he averaged 9.4 PPG, 4.2 APG, 3.5 RPG, and 1.3 SPG. He can act as a Swiss army knife guard to lead the 2nd unit.

Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho