West Virginia Transfer Jose Perez Receiving Interest From Gonzaga

West Virginia guard Jose Perez followed in the footsteps of many other fellow Mountaineers and entered the transfer portal for his last year of remaining eligibility. This was immediately following the resignation and circus show that Bob Huggins put on. His basketball journey has taken him all over the map.

2018-19: Gardner-Webb (15.1 PPG)

2019-20: Gardner-Webb (15.2 PPG)

2020-21: Marquette (3.1 PPG, Steve Wojciechowski coach fired)

2021-22: Manhattan (18.9 PPG, Steve Masiello fired)

2022-23: West Virginia (DNP after the NCAA didn’t grant a waiver, Bob Huggins resigned)

Gonzaga was one of the first schools to reach out along with Michigan, Oregon, and California. Help at the guard positions off the bench is exactly what this team needs and Perez provides that. He gives the Bulldogs a veteran presence and a skilled scorer.

Gonzaga has had a lot of success with graduate transfers in the transfer portal and Perez would add to the already loaded list. Adding depth to the backcourt is the last task needed to complete the 2023-2024 roster and the college basketball journeyman would be the sweet, cherry on top. This could be the last shot for the Zags to grab someone who can make a major addition to a high-level program.

