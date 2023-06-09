2023 Pre-NBA Draft Workout Tracker for Zags

Where will our Zags end up? The majority of them probably won’t end up getting drafted into the NBA but that doesn’t mean that they can’t find a spot in the G-League. Let’s see where all of them have been traveling to in North America the past few weeks or so.
Julian Strawther - Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Golden State Warriors, Indiana Pacers
Drew Timme - Atlanta Hawks
Malachi Smith - Los Angeles Clippers, Toronto Raptors, Portland Trail Blazers, Milwaukee Bucks
Rasir Bolton - Atlanta Hawks
Anton Watson - Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Lakers
Arden Cravalho is a Gonzaga University graduate from the Bay Area... Follow him on Twitter @a_cravalho
